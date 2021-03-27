Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.