2,943 Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,878,000 after acquiring an additional 259,262 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 127,934 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,004,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 32,124 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 189.04 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.53. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $95.80.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

