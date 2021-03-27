Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,756 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLPT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Lucas Capital Management purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.15. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLPT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

