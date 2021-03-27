Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total value of $146,242.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $1,519,866.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,745.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,099 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,450. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $290.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.15. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.99 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -236.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.17.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

