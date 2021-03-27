Stifel Financial Corp Sells 13,751 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after acquiring an additional 234,755 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 918,680 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,021,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,465,000 after acquiring an additional 126,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

NYSE:BR opened at $153.44 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.08 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.68. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

