Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Swedbank raised its holdings in Global Payments by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 997,344 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $79,319,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 699.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,176,000 after purchasing an additional 366,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Global Payments by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,199,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,345,000 after acquiring an additional 331,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN stock opened at $209.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.55 and a 52 week high of $216.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.