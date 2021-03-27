Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 49,837 Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,837 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.52% of MSG Networks worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSGN. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks during the third quarter worth about $8,135,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSG Networks by 1,057.7% during the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 277,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 253,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MSG Networks by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 181,979 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in MSG Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,371,000 after purchasing an additional 162,049 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in MSG Networks by 786.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGN. Macquarie raised shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of MSGN opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $910.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

