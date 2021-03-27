Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Macy’s worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Macy’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 707,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Macy’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Macy’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Macy’s by 53.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on M shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.61.

M stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

