Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 32,646 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,646 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $58.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.