Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 120.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

SRLN opened at $45.78 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $38.29 and a one year high of $46.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.