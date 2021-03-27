Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $128,351,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,322,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,697,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 94,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,467,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 87,838 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $129.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $74.06 and a 1-year high of $131.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

