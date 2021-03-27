Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,640 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,147,000 after acquiring an additional 292,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,650 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 135.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after buying an additional 634,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 99.1% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 746,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after buying an additional 371,531 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POWI. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $255,157.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,634.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $212,122.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,383. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POWI opened at $83.12 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

