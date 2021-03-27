Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,904 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 347.9% during the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 60,710 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,658,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 294,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,985,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,117,000 after buying an additional 1,503,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of ITB stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.