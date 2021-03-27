American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 21.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,236,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,581,000 after buying an additional 401,795 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,592,000 after buying an additional 233,111 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 155,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after buying an additional 65,035 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter valued at $3,576,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at $3,327,000.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $93.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.34.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. GATX’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.30%.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,945,543.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $608,963.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,137.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

