American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after acquiring an additional 112,257 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 540.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 54,623 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $12,971,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 113,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after buying an additional 31,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.69.

COO stock opened at $383.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 79.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.85 and a 12 month high of $401.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.