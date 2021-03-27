American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $476.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $170.63 and a one year high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.67.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

