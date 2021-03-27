Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.74 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 148.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18,793.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 13,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

