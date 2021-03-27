Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on BBVA. Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

