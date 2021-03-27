Morgan Stanley Boosts Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $46.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,719,000 after buying an additional 62,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $48,232,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 736,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,176,000 after buying an additional 73,974 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

