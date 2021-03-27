Justin Osborne Purchases 247,625 Shares of Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) Stock

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) insider Justin Osborne purchased 247,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$305,816.88 ($218,440.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65.

Get Gold Road Resources alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Gold Road Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.