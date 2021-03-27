Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Sells 7,202 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,319.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $37.28 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,871,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

