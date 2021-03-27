Short Interest in View Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSYM) Declines By 98.7%

View Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSYM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the February 28th total of 1,110,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,846,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VSYM opened at $0.00 on Friday. View Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About View Systems

View Systems, Inc develops, produces, and markets computer software and hardware systems for security and surveillance applications in the United States. The company offers concealed weapons detector, which uses data sensing technology to pinpoint the location, size, and number of concealed weapons under the ViewScan and Secure Scan names; and Viewmaxx digital video systems.

