Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.52.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CCL stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.