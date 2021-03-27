KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KE has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.53.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.97. KE has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KE will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,486,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,123,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,175,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,625,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 675,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after acquiring an additional 394,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

