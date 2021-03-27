Morgan Stanley Boosts Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $90.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFR. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.20.

CFR stock opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $1,812,332.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

