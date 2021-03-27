Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.29.

NYSE:CPT opened at $113.05 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,651. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after acquiring an additional 118,560 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,423,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after acquiring an additional 73,172 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,811,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after acquiring an additional 276,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

