American International Group Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,339,000 after acquiring an additional 28,630 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 345,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,446,000 after buying an additional 87,800 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after buying an additional 22,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Qorvo stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.43. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $191.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

