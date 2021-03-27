American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,150.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,327 shares of company stock worth $14,337,952 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.