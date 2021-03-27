The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of -100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $40.14.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

