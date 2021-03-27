Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.29

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.29 and last traded at $144.92, with a volume of 13595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 715.4% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

