Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Price Up 8%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s stock price rose 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.31 and last traded at $28.30. Approximately 51,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,263,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

