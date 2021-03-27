OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Up 7.1%

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.56 and last traded at $38.05. 2,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 91,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONEW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.85.
In related news, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $263,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,831 over the last ninety days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $131,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
