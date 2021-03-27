OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Up 7.1%

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.56 and last traded at $38.05. 2,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 91,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONEW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.85.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $263,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,831 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $131,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

