The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Up 8.6%

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.36 and last traded at $30.14. 27,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,803,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $651.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XONE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The ExOne by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The ExOne by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The ExOne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The ExOne by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

