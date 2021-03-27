GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,856,000 after purchasing an additional 51,588 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,780,000 after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 520,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,645,000 after purchasing an additional 70,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 243,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,723,000 after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $217.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $80.70 and a 12 month high of $217.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -126.63 and a beta of 2.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.38.

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,940 shares in the company, valued at $209,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $7,453,456.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 780,324 shares of company stock worth $8,704,236 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.