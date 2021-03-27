VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.44% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,935,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 423.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 77,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 62,699 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

