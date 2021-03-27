Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Centene by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 341,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after buying an additional 19,106 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Centene by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 37,055 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Centene by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Centene by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 759,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,579,000 after buying an additional 286,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $64.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

