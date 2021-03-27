LPL Financial LLC Buys 58,854 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,854 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.