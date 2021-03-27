Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,414 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,181% compared to the average volume of 62 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $55.19 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $323,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 549,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,124,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,453,061 shares of company stock worth $403,833,758. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

