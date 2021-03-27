Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

WHD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

WHD opened at $31.80 on Thursday. Cactus has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cactus news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $381,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589 in the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

