Travelzoo’s (TZOO) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their market perform rating on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelzoo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.08. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

