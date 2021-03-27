Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 9,272 call options on the company. This is an increase of 200% compared to the average daily volume of 3,090 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $542.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 450.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 18,856 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

