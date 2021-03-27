Richard A. Montoni Sells 12,000 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MMS stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 329,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,949,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 37,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,814,000 after buying an additional 26,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,330,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

