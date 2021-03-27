Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.44.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $187.32 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $187.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.55 and its 200-day moving average is $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.