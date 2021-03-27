LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,927 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.19% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 262,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 91,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $32.70.

