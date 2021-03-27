Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.54 Million Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 13.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $957.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.27 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 97.31%.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

