BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BRP were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in BRP by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of BRP by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after buying an additional 80,185 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of BRP by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after buying an additional 169,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BRP by 973.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 413,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after buying an additional 374,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 3.04. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.24.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOOO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

