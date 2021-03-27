Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys Shares of 109 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $297.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.54 and a 1-year high of $310.99.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.67. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

