Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New Investment in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,014 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 463,599 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TripAdvisor by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,430 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 552,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TRIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.
TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TripAdvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.
