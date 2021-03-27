Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Earns Outperform Market Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD)‘s stock had its “outperform market weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

GUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Bloom Burton raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$5.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.48. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of C$4.88 and a one year high of C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$706.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

