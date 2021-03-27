Cantor Fitzgerald Raises ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target to $33.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRQR. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.73. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 798,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 284,605 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.